QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $2.18 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00151768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00266481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00038776 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

