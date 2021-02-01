Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading 7.3% Higher

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.08 and last traded at $183.30. 2,144,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 1,199,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

