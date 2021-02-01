QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,829,000 after acquiring an additional 398,984 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $157.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.