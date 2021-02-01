Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and $1.04 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.56 or 0.00876607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.63 or 0.04400385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

