Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Monday. Quilter has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

