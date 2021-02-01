Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.17. Quotient shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 21,979 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $544.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quotient by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Quotient by 494.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

