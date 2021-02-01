Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 65.6% in January

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rakuten stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,210. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Rakuten has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.00.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts anticipate that Rakuten will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKUNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rakuten from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

