Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 84,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567,620 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $150,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,797,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

