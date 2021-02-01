Raven Protocol Trading Down 6.5% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $2,589.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00067204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00263155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

