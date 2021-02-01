Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

MAG stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

