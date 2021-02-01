Raymond James Raises Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $10.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK opened at $8.78 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.