Raymond James Raises Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target to $37.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OBNK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.