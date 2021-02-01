Raymond James Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.84.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

