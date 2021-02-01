Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.43. 402,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 574,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 705,155 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

