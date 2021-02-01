Rayonier (RYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Separately, Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

