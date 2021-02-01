Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Realogy stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

