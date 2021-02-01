Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,558. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

