Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,558. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.