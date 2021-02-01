Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 182,949 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

