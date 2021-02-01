Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 174.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 99.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.