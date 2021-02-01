Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.