Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Sells $20,670.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $20,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,792.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

