Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relx by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Relx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Relx by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

