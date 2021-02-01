Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the December 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

