Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.70 price objective on the stock.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$196.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.61.

About Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

