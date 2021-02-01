Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

