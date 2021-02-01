Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anthem, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $296.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.65. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

