Research Analysts Set Expectations for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORE. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$1.27.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

In other news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,859,113 shares in the company, valued at C$3,936,295.26.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

