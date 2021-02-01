Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gates Industrial (GTES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES):

1/25/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

1/21/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

1/20/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

1/6/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

