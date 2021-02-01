ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.83.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,653. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

