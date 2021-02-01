Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,770,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,088,000 after purchasing an additional 608,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.06. 1,423,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

