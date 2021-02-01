Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 59 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Quidel were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel stock opened at $250.97 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average is $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

