Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 321 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Polaris by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $116.67 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,578 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

