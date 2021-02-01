Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 767 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mattel were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after buying an additional 171,404 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mattel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,550,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,003,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,812.00 and a beta of 1.43.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.66.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.