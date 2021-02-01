Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $96.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

