Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $202.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.36. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.