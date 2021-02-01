Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after buying an additional 92,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

