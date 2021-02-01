Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $131.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.70. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

