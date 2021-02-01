Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $8.22 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.