Reviewing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Gravity has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $307.18 million 4.06 $31.90 million N/A N/A Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.14 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36% Steel Connect -1.87% -28.00% -1.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gravity beats Steel Connect on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Dawn Break; MR! PORORO; Ragnarok CRUSH; RO Click H5; Blood War M; Ragnarok H5; Ragnarok Tactics; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3.In addition, the company offers games for IPTV; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 125 registered domain names. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

