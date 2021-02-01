Reviewing Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tate & Lyle and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.69 billion 1.24 $311.49 million $2.96 13.26 BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.79 $23.50 million $0.61 39.23

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. Tate & Lyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tate & Lyle and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 4 2 0 2.33 BellRing Brands 0 1 12 0 2.92

BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Tate & Lyle on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company is involved in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

