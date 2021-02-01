Reviewing Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ)

Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilly’s has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Tilly’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85% Tilly’s -0.71% -2.48% -0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Tilly’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Francesca’s and Tilly’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilly’s 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tilly’s has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Francesca’s and Tilly’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A Tilly’s $619.30 million 0.47 $22.62 million $0.78 12.56

Tilly’s has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Francesca’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 240 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

