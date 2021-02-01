Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 418,490 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 348,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

REXR stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $50.94. 543,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,510. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

