Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $9.02 on Monday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

