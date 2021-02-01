Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.03

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 32496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115,021 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

