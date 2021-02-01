Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock opened at C$37.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60.

RCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$32.50 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

