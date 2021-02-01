Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,496,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,525,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $84.59 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $88.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

