Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $131,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $143.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

