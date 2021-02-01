Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up 3.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $88.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

