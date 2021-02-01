Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

EBIZ opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is an increase from Global X E-commerce ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.