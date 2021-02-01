Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,968 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $138.61 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

